

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) Thursday reported full-year 2017 net profit after non-controlling interests of 3.58 billion euros or 6.36 euros per share, up from 3.11 billion euros or 5.50 euros per share last year.



Earnings per share of continuing operations attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, rose to 6.65 euros from 6.46 euros last year.



The Group's sales for the year amounted to 26.02 billion euros, up 0.7 percent from 25.84 billion euros last year. Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and constant exchange rates, the sales trend of the L'Oréal Group was up 4.8 percent.



