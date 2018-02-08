Firefly's Visible Light Communications system provides higher data rates and security for indoor and outdoor LiFi applications.

Firefly LiFi, a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC) LiFi products, announced that it is exhibiting at the Global LiFi Congress tradeshow in Paris, France and demonstrating the company's SecureLink LiFi solutions-including a live demonstration of its first longer distance LiFi bridge for 5G LTE small cells, enterprise building connectivity, and security camera backhaul. LiFi is one of the hottest new technologies emerging in the electronics industry, since the technology utilizes light to transmit data instead of radio frequency methods, such as WiFi. Firefly's technology is applicable for both highly secure indoor wireless communications-such as conference room and office connectivity-and license-free outdoor 5G small cell and WiFi backhaul applications, supporting ubiquitous wireless coverage in metropolitan environments without the need for radio frequency spectrum or licensing. Firefly also has LiFi patents in the automotive and transportation sector. Its SecureLink is already shipping, and has been tested at speeds surpassing all other commercially available LiFi systems.

"As the world's leading LiFi companies and customers gather for the Global LiFi Congress here in Paris, Firefly LiFi is excited to demonstrate both our indoor LiFi products-which are shipping now-and our first of many outdoor longer range solutions," said Dr. Heinz Willebrand, CEO of Firefly LiFi, who was named to the EE Times list of "Forty Innovators Building the Foundation of the Next-Gen Electronics Industry." "LiFi is the hottest technology trend in wireless communications, and our product is the fastest, most secure Visible Light Communications system on the market. Our SecureLink products, which operate at data rates exceeding 1 Gbps, are 25 times faster than the nearest competitor's LiFi solution-which is advertised at just 40 Mbps. And SecureLink is far more secure than competing LiFi systems because it doesn't use traditional 802.11 WiFi protocol, which other LiFi systems are based on. Thus, we avoid the 802.11 WiFi cybersecurity issues which have made WiFi so vulnerable that people have been instructed not to access WiFi in some environments."

About Firefly LiFi

Firefly LiFi is a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC), also known as LiFi. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.FireflyLiFi.com

