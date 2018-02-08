Global High Shear Mixers Market for Food Industry 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.74%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High Shear Mixers Market for Food Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global high sheer mixers market for food industry to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise in adoption of ultra-high shear mixers. There has been an ongoing trend of replacement of homogenizers with ultra-high shear mixers due to the benefits they offer over homogenizers. Ultra-high shear mixers help in increasing the efficiency of homogenization and increase the overall throughput. In high-pressure homogenizers, dispersions and fine emulsions require multiple passes to achieve fine particle size distributions. In addition, the operating and maintenance costs of high-pressure homogenizers are high. Therefore, the adoption of ultra-high shear mixers as a substitute for high-pressure homogenizers is increasing. Ultra-high shear mixers speed up the cycle time by reducing the number of passes, thereby decreasing the overall operational costs.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing focus on reducing operational costs and energy consumption. The increase in energy consumption and operational costs are the major challenges associated with industrial mixers. Various factors, such as the type of substance being mixed, contributes to the rise in energy consumption in industrial mixers. If the shear used to mix products is not proper, it can strain the mixer and result in high energy use.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the prevailing market for tolling services. Tolling services for high shear mixers are increasingly available worldwide. Tolling services allow customers to use high shear mixers on paying a toll. As the cost involved in procuring a high shear mixer is significant, small food processing units depend on toll service providers to reduce operational costs.



Key Vendors

Charles Ross & Son

& Son GEA Group

Silverson

SPX FLOW

Tetra Pak International

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Market Segmentation by Application



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjgbz2/global_high_shear?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716