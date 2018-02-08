sprite-preloader
08.02.2018 | 19:16
Global Microdissection Market 2018-2022 by End-User - All-Inclusive Cost Structure of Sequencing and Related Products Drives R&D

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Microdissection Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global microdissection market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in industry-based research collaborations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing and related products drives R&D.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled technicians.


Key Vendors


  • Leica Microsystems
  • Molecular Machines & Industries
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Zeiss international

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6w7gn2/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire