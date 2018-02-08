Global Microdissection Market 2018-2022 by End-User - All-Inclusive Cost Structure of Sequencing and Related Products Drives R&D

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Microdissection Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global microdissection market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise in industry-based research collaborations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing and related products drives R&D.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled technicians.
Key Vendors
- Leica Microsystems
- Molecular Machines & Industries
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Zeiss international
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6w7gn2/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716