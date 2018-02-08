The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Qudian Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2018 (QD)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) who purchased American Depositary Shares pursuant to the October 17, 2017 Initial Public Offering and/or between October 18, 2017 and November 20, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged in unethical business and accounting practices; (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control to ensure the protection and safety of its users' personal information; and (3) as a result, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

Shareholders have until February 12, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

