On BNN Sat Feb 10 & Sun Feb 11, 2018 -BTV-Business Television visits 5 companies in blockchain: the most revolutionary technology since the internet:





HIVE Blockchain (TSXV: HIVE) - BTV visits GMP Securities, Equity Research Analyst, Deepak Kaushal and HIVE a forerunner in the sector offering direct exposure to digital currencies and the blockchain infrastructure. See Feature



BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE: BIGG) - This regulation technology can trace, track, and monitor cryptocurrencies at a forensic level for law enforcement, regulators, retailers, and the financial industry. See Feature

Varshney Capital Corp. - Parveen Varshney, Partner, Varshney Capital shares his thoughts on blockchain as one of the hottest sectors in the market plus companies their firm is invested in. See Feature

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI) - BTV learns how this full service blockchain and cryptocurrency company manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. See Feature

Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GLNNF) BTV drops in on this retail pay-by-phone APP company and learns about their evolution that includes a rewards based cryptocurrency called Glance Coin. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

