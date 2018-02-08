The global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005751/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global PDO market by application, including polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, and personal care and detergents. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: growing polyester applications across various industries

The demand for PDO is increasing due to the rise in the use of polyester in various industries. The versatile physical properties shown by polyester will increase the global demand during the forecast period. Factors such as versatility, low price, and recyclability lead to polyester being most used and preferred in the textile industry. These properties offer a completely unique set of benefits unmatched by any other natural or synthetic fiber. Polyesters are also used in other applications such as home furnishing, automotive, construction, filtration, and personal care and hygiene.

PTT, a polyester, is manufactured using PDO. PTT is produced with advancement in technology of PDO production. Carpet and textile fibers, films, monofilaments, and nonwoven fabrics are the various applications in which they are used. They are also used in the engineering thermoplastics area. Coatings based on polyesters, which are made from PDO, provide superior impact resistance and flexibility as compared with those coatings that do not contain PDO.

According to a senior lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicalsresearch, "Polyesters made from PDO exhibit certain properties that make them stand out of all other polyesters. These properties include adhesion, hardness, and chemical resistance. The demand for polyesters is very high in China. In 2016, the majority of the market share of the overall polyester consumption in APAC was from China."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: production of bio-based 1,3 propanediol from renewable raw materials

Bio-based PDO is a pure and petroleum-free diol. Expensive catalysts, poor selectivity, and high temperature and pressure requirements are the various disadvantages of the chemical synthesis of PDO. This has given rise to the production of bio-based PDO. Renewal raw material such as corn glucose is used in the manufacturing process. The bio-based process consumes 40% less energy, when compared with the petroleum-based manufacturing process. In addition, the bio-based process emits 40% less greenhouse gas compared with the petroleum-based process.

Various applications in deicing and functional fluids, cosmetics and personal care, coatings, laundry and home care, and polymers and fibers have increased the demand for PDO. Bio-based PDO is used in industrial markets to manufacture polyurethane coatings, wood coatings, UV coatings, powder coatings, water-based coatings, and inks.

Market challenge: lack of awareness of environment-friendly products

Consumers need to be aware of environment-friendly products and their consumption, with the growing concerns of protecting the environment. Bio-based PDO, which is manufactured from renewable resources as raw material feedstocks, is to reduce the demand for non-renewable fossil fuel and lower the production of carbon dioxide (greenhouse gas). This would help to overcome the problems of global warming.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005751/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com