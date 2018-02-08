London's FTSE 100 fell almost 1.5% on Thursday as the pound spiked higher after the Bank of England signalled that interest rates may rise sooner and higher than it had indicated. The BoE voted unanimously to leave interest rates on hold at 0.50% and the asset purchase facility at £435bn. Rates had been expected to remain on hold, but there had been some speculation that one or two policymakers would vote in favour of a hike. The pound shot higher, spiking up more than 0.8% against the dollar ...

