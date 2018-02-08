Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - March 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yelp, Inc. ("Yelp" or the "Company") (NYSE: YELP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Yelp securities during the period between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/yelp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the retention rates for existing customers, as well as revenues and growth rates for Yelp's new customers; and (2) Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman personally benefited from withholding such information by selling over $25,000,000 worth of Yelp shares (approximately 20% of his Yelp holdings) while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding Yelp's poor financial results.

On May 9, 2017, Yelp revealed their first quarter 2017 financial results. While Yelp's 2017 first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the its projections, Yelp was revising its 2017 Full Year guidance to reflect its poor retention rates with existing customers. Following this news, Yelp's stock closed at $34.70 per share on May 9, 2017 and on May 10, 2017 closed at $28.33 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Yelp, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

