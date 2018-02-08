Pawar Law Group: AZZ Inc. Reminder: Important March 12, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AZZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Pawar Law reminds shareholders who purchased shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) from April 22, 2015 through January 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important March 12, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AZZ investors under the federal securities laws. To join the AZZ class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/azz-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ misstated revenues for its Energy Segment for the duration of the Class Period; (2) AZZ had failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB's Accounting Standards; (3) AZZ lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) AZZ's purported efforts for over two years to evaluate revenue recognition standards had been an apparent failure; and (5) as a result, AZZ's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/azz-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

