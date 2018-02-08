Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Rob Chase to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Since February 2015, Rob has held the position of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

In this new day-to-day operational role, Mr. Chase will oversee the Company's Finance, Accounting, Investor Relations, and M&A activities, and will focus on driving shareholder value. Mr. Chase has extensive experience in these areas as well as within sales and marketing, customer success, business development and corporate strategy. This transition coincides with the retirement plans of the Company's former CFO as he transitions out of the business.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with MediaValet's senior team during these exciting times," said Mr. Chase. "Over the past three years as Non-Executive Chairman, I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the great work that the team is doing and this opportunity allows me to share my experience and expertise on a day-to-day basis as the Company accelerates its growth. I have also gained a deep understanding of the market opportunity, the team and the product, and I am confident this will allow me to jump right in and add value immediately. It's clear to me that MediaValet has an amazing opportunity ahead of it and the team to make it happen."

Mr. Chase held the CFO and COO positions for Absolute Software from 2000 to 2014, and was a key member of the leadership team that grew the company from $4 million to nearly $100 million in annual sales over 14 years. In his capacity at Absolute Software, Mr. Chase completed a number of acquisitions and led many functions of the organization including finance, marketing, business development, channel, customer support, legal and HR. Mr. Chase was also a Board member for PNI Digital Media from January 2013 until sale of the company in July 2014, helping the company return to growth, fund its operations, and ultimately maximize shareholder value through a sale to Staples, delivering an increase in share price from $0.20 to $1.70 over his tenure.

"I am honored to have Rob join our operational team and help us scale the business and drive shareholder value over the coming year," commented David MacLaren, CEO of MediaValet. "With the global digital asset management industry expected to increase US$6 billion over the next 4 years and MediaValet poised to grow rapidly to meet the new demand, we expect to face many challenges that Rob has experienced before. Having Rob part of our operational team will help us prepare and tackle these challenges head on. The team and I are truly excited for what lays head for MediaValet in 2018."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 44 highly secure, redundant and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

