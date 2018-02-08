

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Thursday announced the launch of free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in four cities.



Prime members from Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach can avail this service, while Amazon plans to expand it across the U.S. in 2018. Customers would be able to order fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers.



Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods Market selection at www.primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.



'We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,' said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. 'Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers' lives even easier.'



Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.



