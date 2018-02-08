INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Investigation of Securities Claims Against MabVax Therapeutic Holdings, Inc. - MBVX

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("MabVax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBVX).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MabVax shares, and would like more information about the investigation, we encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of The Schall Law firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights without cost to you.

On January 30, 2018, The Company announced "that it received notice that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") was conducting an investigation and examination pursuant to Section 8(e) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to certain of the Company's registration statements (and amendments thereto)." When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of MabVax fell during intraday trading on January 30, 2018.

