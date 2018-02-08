Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Melamine Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of melamine and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for melamine will be primarily driven by its application in packaging, construction, and automotive industries to make adhesives, coating, flooring, and plywood," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the global melamine demand-supply scenario has been stable for 2017 due to limited plant downtime, which ensured consistent supply to meet steady demand from end-user industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Melamine Market:

The steep increase in anti-dumping duties on Chinese melamine imports

Stable demand-supply scenario for melamine across the globe

Declining operating rates for urea plants

The steep increase in anti-dumping duties on Chinese melamine imports:

Governments across the globe have set steep anti-dumping duties on Chinese melamine imports. Chinese melamine is priced relatively low when compared with other regions due to cheap labor costs and liberal regional regulation. Moreover, the low-cost of Chinese imports affect the sales of locally produced melamine, which are comparatively expensive. Also, the increasing competition among local suppliers may lead to the reduction of procurement costs for buyers in this market space.

Stable demand-supply scenario for melamine across the globe:

The unplanned closures due to maintenance, production issues such as bottlenecks or equipment failure, and government environmental inspections deeply affected the Chinese melamine suppliers in 2016. This resulted in a shortage of melamine worldwide as China has been a major producer. However, in 2017 the demand-supply scenario was stable worldwide due to a reduction in plant downtime. Also, stable plant performance helps the buyers to ensure a steady supply of melamine.

Declining operating rates for urea plants:

Urea is a key raw material used to manufacture melamine. The suppliers expect that urea prices might decrease because of oversupply in the market over the next few years. Hence, suppliers of urea worldwide are trying to reduce their plant's operating rate to balance urea's demand-supply. This reduction can also be attributed to the high availability of shale gas, which is also used to make melamine.

