EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Into Whether the Sale of First BancTrust Corporation to First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders - FIRT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased First BancTrust Corporation ("First BancTrust" or the "Company") (OTCQX: FIRT) stock prior to December 11, 2017 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of First BancTrust to First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) for $5.00 in cash and 0.80 shares of FMBH per share of First BancTrust. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/first-banctrust-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of First BancTrust breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is underpaying for First BancTrust shares, thus unlawfully harming First BancTrust shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

