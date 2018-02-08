TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- (TSX: GSB.UN)(TSX: SSF.UN) - Brompton Funds Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the merger (the "Merger") of Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust ("GSB") into Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund ("SSF" and, together with GSB, the "Funds"), effective February 8, 2018. The Merger was approved at a special meeting of unitholders of GSB held on December 13, 2017.

The Merger was implemented using exchange ratios calculated based on the relative net asset value ("NAV") per class A unit or class U unit of each of GSB and SSF, each determined as at the close of business on February 6, 2018. The table below provides the NAV per class A and class U unit for each of the Funds and the exchange ratio at such time.

Class A Units Class U Units GSB NAV per class A unit $8.2362 GSB NAV per class U unit USD$8.0508 SSF NAV per class A unit $8.8876 SSF NAV per class U unit USD$8.5896 ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Exchange Ratio 0.926707 Exchange Ratio 0.937273

Unitholders of GSB are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as unitholders of SSF. Class A units of SSF issued to former holders of class A units of GSB pursuant to the Merger will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SSF.UN.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Funds. You can find more detailed information about the Funds in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

