sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,029 Euro		-0,004
-12,12 %
WKN: A1194N ISIN: CA65477B4091 Ticker-Symbol: 04U1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NITINAT MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NITINAT MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NITINAT MINERALS CORPORATION
NITINAT MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NITINAT MINERALS CORPORATION0,029-12,12 %