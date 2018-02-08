SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'category market intelligence study on the wholesale food distributors industry'. A renowned wholesale food distributor approached SpendEdge's team of experts with an intention to gain timely insights into the market trends to devise effective sourcing strategies. The client was also looking at implementing new ways to spot early warning signals to minimize supply chain disruptions. Additionally, the wholesale food distributor wanted to understand robust variables in terms of the pricing changes, competitors, and regulatory changes in the wholesale food distributor space.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The altering preferences of the customers are compelling prominent wholesale food distributors to redesign their marketing and advertising campaigns to bid for a lucrative market and keep pace with the customer trends."

Leading wholesale food distributors are employing category market intelligence studies to gain an overview of the market players along with the information related to the supplier's pricing and cost structure. Category market intelligence solutions also help companies in assessing the potential risks in the market and accordingly assists them in devising procurement best practices to improve the supplier performance.

The category market intelligence solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the wholesale food distributor to focus on developing robust technologies and enhance their product innovations. The solutions also benefitted the client by offering pro-active information on the cost and market dynamics, indirect spend, and logistics activities.

The category market intelligence solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Gain more relevant insights into the buyers' behaviors

Identify the technology trends and innovations

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

