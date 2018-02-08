Technavio market research analysts forecast the global sizing and thickening agents market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global sizing and thickening agents market by product type (sizing agents and thickening agents), by application type (F&B, Paper and paperboard, paints and coatings, and textile and fiber), and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Rising use of sizing and thickening agents in industrial applications: a major market driver

The rising demand for sizing and thickening agents from industries such as F&B, paper, textiles, and building and construction industries is expected to foster market growth. These are primarily used to increase the viscosity of sauces and soups without altering the taste. They enhance the texture and appearance of these commodities and are also used in jams, desserts, and jellies as gelling agents.

The ink holding capacity of sizing agents improve the printability of paper. Thus, it is popularly used in paper and paperboard applications. These agents are also used to improve the quality and printability of yarns and prevent the breakage of fibers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research, "Thickening agents are increasingly being used in cosmetic products. Polyethylene glycol and polyacrylic acid are some of the thickening agents that offer stability. Waxes and petroleum jelly are occasionally used as thickening agents.

Global sizing and thickening agents market segmentation

Of the four major applications, the F&B segment held the largest market share of 27% in 2017, followed by the paper and paperboard, paints and coatings, and textile and fiber segments respectively. The market share for this application is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period to further consolidate its dominance over the market.

The Americas was the leading region for the global sizing and thickening agents market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 41%. However, this region is expected to witness a small decrease in its market share which will be absorbed by APAC during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as the only region which will witness an increase in its market share by 2022.

