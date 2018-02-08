

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $375 million, or $0.49 per share. This was down from $496 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $2.04 million. This was down from $2.01 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $375 Mln. vs. $496 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.6% -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Mln vs. $2.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -99.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1820 Mln



