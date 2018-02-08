Acquisition Will Bolster Sensient Food Colors' 'Seed to Shelf' Strategy

Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT), today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the natural color business of GlobeNatural, a leading natural food and ingredient company based in Lima, Peru, owned by the Michell Group. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. The new entity will operate as Sensient Natural Colors Peru S.A.C.

GlobeNatural brings more than 25 years of experience in the sourcing, manufacturing, and exporting of natural food ingredients. The natural colors are used in a wide range of food and beverage applications in every region of the world.

"This acquisition is an important component of our 'seed to shelf' initiative in food colors. Eighty percent of food products launched globally use natural colors and coloring foodstuffs and we anticipate that this market will continue to grow. We will continue to innovate and expand our natural color supply chain portfolio," commented Paul Manning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company's customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

