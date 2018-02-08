INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wynn Resorts, Limited

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn Resorts" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WYNN) for possible violations of U.S. securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that "[d]ozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked at Mr. Wynn's casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described him pressuring employees to perform sex acts." On this news, shares of Wynn fell $20.31 per share or over 10% from its previous closing price to close at $180.29 per share on January 26, 2018. The lawsuit claims investors suffered damages when these details were introduced into the market.

