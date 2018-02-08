RELM Wireless Corporation: RELM Wireless Receives $2.0 Million Order from Alberta Health Services

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSE American: RWC) today announced that it has received a purchase order totaling approximately $2.0 million from Alberta Health Services (AHS) for P25 800MHz portable and mobile radios with accessories. The order is anticipated to be fulfilled during the first quarter of 2018.

AHS provides health services throughout Alberta and is the largest provider of health care in Canada. The organization presently deploys a total of approximately 3,000 two-way radios in a range of applications such as hospitals, urgent care centers, psychiatric facilities and emergency vehicles.

RELM President Tim Vitou commented, "We are pleased and excited to continue our relationship with AHS, which now spans more than three years and has resulted in the deployment of over a thousand of our radios and accessories. International business is a key strategic objective for us, and our established beachhead in Canada with AHS is a cornerstone of our plans for sales growth moving forward."

About RELM Wireless

As an American manufacturer for over 70 years, RELM Wireless is deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. Advances include a broad new line of leading digital two-way radios compliant with APCO Project 25 specifications. RELM Wireless' products are manufactured and distributed worldwide under BK Radio and RELM brand names. The Company maintains its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida and can be contacted through its website at www.relm.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "RWC."

About APCO Project 25 (P25)

APCO Project 25 (P25), which requires interoperability among compliant equipment regardless of the manufacturer, was established by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and is approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The shift toward interoperability gained momentum as a result of significant communications failures in critical emergency situations. RELM was one of the first manufacturers to develop P25-compliant technology.

