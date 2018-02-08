

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $46.74 million, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $34.40 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.12 billion. This was up from $1.00 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.74 Mln. vs. $34.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%



