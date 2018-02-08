MIAX Options Wins Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative at Fund Technology and WSL Awards for Third Time

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX Options Exchange announced today that it won "Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by Exchange/ATS" at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2018. The Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2018 recognize and honor providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. This is the third time in four years that MIAX Options has been honored as the best in this category, having previously won in 2015 and 2016. MIAX Options was also named "Best Overall Exchange" at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2017.

"We are thrilled to again be awarded 'Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by Exchange/ATS' at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards," said Matt Rotella, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX Options. "Winning this award three out of the last four years is a tremendous accomplishment given the other category nominees, and we would like to thank the judges for continuing to recognize MIAX Options for its infrastructure and technology innovation."

Added Douglas M. Schafer, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIAX Options, "This award would not have been possible without the talents, hard work and commitment of our MIAX Options team members, and I commend them for the trading experience they have helped to create here at MIAX Options. 'Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by Exchange/ATS' is a great achievement, and we look forward to building on the infrastructure and technology innovation that we have been recognized for to continue to meet the needs of the trading community."

For further information regarding MIAX Options, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact: Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIAX Options and MIH

Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) is a fully electronic options trading exchange and wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH). MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 16.49 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 23.71 microseconds. At the 99.9th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 43.68 microseconds. MIAX Options is part of the MIAX Exchange Group along with MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL), MIH's second options exchange. MIAX PEARL launched trading operations in February 2017.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.