

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.08 billion, or $1.72 per share. This was higher than $0.70 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $2.91 billion. This was up from $2.17 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.70 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.72 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 34.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.90 Bln



