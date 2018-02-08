SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier evaluation study on the non-alcoholic beverages industry'. A leading manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages with business operations spread across the globe wanted to standardize and reduce SKUs for select items. The primary aim of the client was to reduce the cost of goods associated with non-alcoholic beverages supplies. The client was also looking at incorporating category best practices across their business units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006119/en/

Leveraging Supplier Evaluation Solutions Helps a Non-Alcoholic Beverages Producer Achieve Overall Savings of 30% (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growth of the non-alcoholic beverage industry can be attributed to factors such as rising population growth, and rapidly changing consumer preferences along with the rising societal awareness pertaining to health complications."

In the non-alcoholic beverages space, leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers are leveraging the use of supplier evaluation solutions to identify the relevant price drivers. Supplier evaluation solutions offer a detailed supplier evaluation criteria along with pricing worksheets to improve the efficiency of the supplier selection process.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The supplier evaluation solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the non-alcoholic beverages manufacturer to gain meaningful insights into supplier evaluation criteria and pricing worksheets to make the most out of their supplier selection. The solutions provided included recommendations on ways to select the final supplier in terms of qualitative assessment scores, quality audit results, geographic coverage, and the total product development costs.

The supplier evaluation solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Identify savings of 35%

Validate the recommended suppliers' compliance with delivery requirements and SLAs

To know more, read the complete supplier evaluation case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/non-alcoholic-beverages-supplier-evaluation

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006119/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com