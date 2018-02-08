

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $138 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $110 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.18 billion. This was up from $2.12 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $138 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



