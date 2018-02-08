

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $127.0 million, or $1.75 per share. This was higher than $43.2 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $746.6 million. This was up from $721.7 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $127.0 Mln. vs. $43.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 194.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 191.7% -Revenue (Q4): $746.6 Mln vs. $721.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



