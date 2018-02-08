

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $142 million, or $0.92 per share. This was lower than $168 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.78 billion. This was down from $1.80 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.47



