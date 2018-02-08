

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Reddit and Pornhub have all become the latest top web platforms to ban AI-generated pornography, also known as 'deepfakes,' after terming it as non-consensual porn.



The decision to ban these deepfakes came after such videos have started to pop up all over the internet.



Deepfakes are porn videos created by using a machine learning algorithm to match someone's face to another person's body. Several celebrities have had their faces used in porn scenes without their consent.



'We are taking it down as soon as we encounter the flags. We encourage anyone who encounters this issue to visit our content removal page so they can officially make a request,' PornHub Vice President Corey Price said to PCMag.



Meanwhile, Twitter has said it will suspend accounts of users who post deepfakes and other nonconsensual porn.



'We will suspend any account we identify as the original poster of intimate media that has been produced or distributed without the subject's consent,' a Twitter spokesperson told Motherboard. 'We will also suspend any account dedicated to posting this type of content.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX