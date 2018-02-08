

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $256.0 million, or $3.42 per share. This was up from $243.28 million, or $3.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $2.37 billion. This was up from $2.18 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $256.0 Mln. vs. $243.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $3.42 vs. $3.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $3.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.93 - $3.02



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX