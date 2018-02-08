

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Web.com Group, Inc. (WEB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $30.76 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $1.91 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $191.13 million. This was up from $188.86 million last year.



Web.com Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $30.76 Mln. vs. $1.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1510.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1450.0% -Revenue (Q4): $191.13 Mln vs. $188.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX