

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $131.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This was down from $182.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $2.32 billion. This was up from $2.09 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $131.6 Mln. vs. $182.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.0%



