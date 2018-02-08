Bank of Montreal to Redeem $900,000,000 6.17% Series F Medium-Term Notes First Tranche

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced its intention to redeem all of its $900,000,000 Series F Medium-Term Notes First Tranche (the "Notes") on March 28, 2018. The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.

