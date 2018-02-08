

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel (MAT) announced that its Board has appointed Ynon Kreiz, a director of Mattel since June 2017, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Mattel Board, effective at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Kreiz succeeds Christopher Sinclair, the Executive Chairman of the Mattel Board and former CEO of Mattel, who on June 13, 2017, announced his intention to retire at the end of his term.



Kreiz has more than two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industries. He is the former Chairman and CEO of Maker Studios Inc., a creator of online short-form video content, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2014. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Endemol Group, one of the world's largest independent television production companies. Prior to that, he was co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe N.V.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX