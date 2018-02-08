Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per ordinary share of the company, an increase of 31 percent.

"This substantial increase in the dividend reflects Allegion's commitment to driving shareholder value as well as the board's confidence in Allegion's long-term cash flow," said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. "As a company, we remain focused on investing in our growth through organic investments and accretive acquisitions while also returning capital to shareholders at or above our rate of annual earnings growth."

The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial performance, the company's growth strategy and the company's capital allocation strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current available information and its current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2017 and in its other SEC filings. The company assumes no obligations to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

