

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release January figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are tipped to gain 1.5 percent on year, slowing from 1.8 percent in December. Producer prices are expected to rise 4.2 percent on year, slowing from 4.9 percent a month earlier.



Japan will see December numbers for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.1 percent on month following the 1.1 percent spike in November.



Japan also will release January figures for money stock, with M2 and M3 expected to hold steady at 3.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



Australia will provide December data for home loans. In November, loans were up 2.1 percent, while the value of loans climbed 2.7 percent and investment lending advanced 1.5 percent.



Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its quarterly statement on monetary policy.



Malaysia will report December numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in November, they were up an annual 5.0 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX