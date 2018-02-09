LINK Mobility Group ASA: Financial report fourth quarter 2017

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The strong organic revenue growth in the quarter, confirms the underlying trend of solid growth in the market for mobile messaging and mobile solutions delivered by LINK. LINK achieved an all-time high operating revenue of NOK 486 million in the quarter, up 90 percent compared with corresponding period last year. The overall market conditions have been favorable, resulting in a messaging volume of 1 709 million, and further strengthening the organic revenue growth in the Mobile Messaging segment to 39 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter is reported at NOK 61 million, an increase of NOK 31 million versus same quarter last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is reported at 12.5 percent, an increase of 0.8 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year mainly due to scale advantages.

LINK reports a pro forma revenue (full-year effect of all closed acquisitions) of NOK 1 754 million and a pro forma adjusted EBITDA of NOK 209 million.

The financial position is good, with a cash position of NOK 343 million. LINK has no plans to raise new equity except for future acquisitions settled partly in LINK shares.

"I am really proud of the LINK team delivering all time high revenues and all time high adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. We see strong demand for our advanced mobile messaging and solutions in all our markets driving organic growth at 25%. I am also proud of the stellar performance from our German team delivering organic growth close to 70% QonQ. LINK is perfectly positioned in Europe to take advantage of the megatrend where organizations need to go all mobile in the interaction with their customer. LINK provide state of the art solutions enabling our enterprise customers achieving this," says Arild Hustad, CEO of LINK.

A presentation will be held by CEO Arild Hustad and CFO Thomas Berge regarding the fourth quarter reporting through live webcast. The webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. February 9. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session may be viewed at hegnarTV at the following link;

http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=78253967

