

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased unexpectedly at the end of the year, though slightly, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



The tertiary activity index dropped 0.2 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was down for information and communications, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, living and amusement-related services, retail trade and real estate.



At the same time, activity was up for wholesale trade, business-related services, medical, health care and welfare, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, goods rental and leasing.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower rate of 1.1 percent in December, following a 1.6 percent gain in November.



