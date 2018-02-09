Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry renames its Regional Operations Business Group to 'Infra, Water and Environment Business Group' and reinforces its Industry Business Group

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 9 February 2018 at 08:00am EET

Pöyry is renaming its reporting segment 'Regional Operations Business Group' to 'Infra, Water and Environment Business Group'. The new name is taken into use on 9 February 2018.

Pöyry also continues to improve its client focus and further strengthens its Industry Business Group by consolidating its industry related process technology competence and engineering know-how in Norway and Sweden to the Industry Business Group. The infrastructure, water and environment related operations in Sweden continue to grow in the renamed Infra, Water & Environment Business Group. We continue with the selected approach for water and infra projects in Norway.

"The changes we are making today will result in an even better client experience," says Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Pöyry PLC. "The Infra, Water and Environment Business Group will house our deep consulting and engineering experience in rail, roads, tunnels, environmental consulting, water and wastewater. In particular, we are refining our Water offering to meet the ever increasing water demands caused by the megatrends of population growth and urbanisation. Through current and new offering, our experts and specialists will create more tailored solutions to help our clients drive real change and value in the water sector."

"By aligning our global delivery expertise and competence into a stronger Industry Business Group, we are harnessing the power of 'The connected company' to bring world-class added value to our clients. The move enhances our overall organisational efficiency, increasing our capacity and capability to deliver global and local projects so we can fully serve our industry clients - wherever they are in the world."

Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, remains President, Industry Business Group. For the Infra, Water and Environment Business Group, Markku Oksanen continues President, Infra, Water and Environment Business Group, Northern Europe; Ralf Reifferscheidt continues as President, Infra, Water and Environment Business Group, Germany; Marcel Winter continues as President, Infra, Water and Environment Business Group, Switzerland; and Thomas Kriesch continues as President, Infra, Water and Environment Business Group, Austria.

Pöyry's financial reporting will be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Infra, Water and Environment Business Group. Restated figures will be published before the publication of the half year financial report January - June 2018, on 9 August 2018.

