InnoEnergy: Why we Have Invested €4.5m in Minesto

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Swedish marine energy developer Minesto has a product with key technological advantages in an area that is the next frontier for the energy market. These are some of the reasons why European investor InnoEnergy has invested €4.5m in Minesto, InnoEnergy's Javier Sanz said at a renewable energy capital markets day on Wednesday.

Javier Sanz, CTO Renewable Energies at InnoEnergy was the keynote speaker at the event held in Stockholm. Javier presented InnoEnergy's role in the global energy transition and how they work to support European innovative companies with the potential to become global leaders.

Having invested more than €170m in innovation projects in the energy sector, InnoEnergy is a European powerhouse to create a sustainable energy future. To date, InnoEnergy has invested €4.5m in Swedish-based Minesto, developer of an unique and patented technology for clean electricity generation from tidal streams and ocean currents.

"We think blue energy is going to be an area of interest for the energy sector, it's the next frontier. The Minesto technology's capabilities to go for low-flow streams is a key advantage compared to other technologies. And the team is a plus - when you are investing in companies, you are investing in people", said Javier Sanz when asked why InnoEnergy has chosen to invest in Minesto.

Javier Sanz's presentation is available to view on demand via this link.

Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund also participated at the event and his presentation is available via this link.

