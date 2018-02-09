Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces the signing of final agreements for the acquisition of a majority stake in the Makever group.

Pursuant to the exclusive negotiations announced on January 15, 2018, Mediawan signed final agreements regarding the purchase of a majority stake in the Makever group, through the acquisition of the shares held by investors including notably Alliance Entreprendre.

The founders and the management, Matthieu Viala, Stéphane Drouet and Dominik Schmelck, remain shareholders in Makever and join forces with Mediawan in order to develop growth in France and abroad.

The transaction should be finalized within the coming weeks, closing being subject to the lifting of the usual condition precedents for this type of transaction.

Makever is a major player in the French fiction production. During the last weeks, programs produced by the group have been largely visible, in particularly:

" Captain Sharif ", whose season 5 was last broadcasted on February 2 and attracted more than 4 million viewers on France 2, whose season 6 is currently in production;

", whose season 5 was last broadcasted on February 2 and attracted more than 4 million viewers on France 2, whose season 6 is currently in production; " The Red Band Society ", whose first episodes were broadcasted on February 5 on TF1 with over 5.7 million viewers;

", whose first episodes were broadcasted on February 5 on TF1 with over 5.7 million viewers; " Maroni " which gathered more than 1.2 million viewers on Arte on January 25;

" which gathered more than 1.2 million viewers on Arte on January 25; numerous others on-air programs such as the series "Prof T" whose first episodes were broadcasted on February 8 on TF1, or the series "Fiertés" coming soon on Arte.

"We share with Mediawan a common ambition for our programs, and will help producers and talents develop a large range of premium content in order to meet the strong demand from international markets. This agreement is stimulating for Makever since Mediawan offers the best support for its growth ambitions, especially internationally," said Matthieu Viala, founder and CEO of the Makever group.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more targeted operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and thus became an independent leader in audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. The Group is active in the production and distribution of television series, TV movies, cartoons and documentaries and in the publication of TV channels and associated digital services.

With the acquisition of CC&C in July 2017, the entering into exclusive talks with ON kids family in December 2017 and the acquisition of EuropaCorp Television's business (excluding US series) in January 2018, Mediawan continued its growth strategy in international content in the field of fiction, documentaries and animated content.

About Makever

Created in 2002 by Stéphane Drouet and Matthieu Viala, Makever is a major player in television production and specializes in fiction with a diversified offer in series and TV movies.

The Makever group is organized around 7 complementary and independent production studios with over 30 hours of programs produced each year, including both original contents and new seasons of established series.

These production companies (Alauda Films, JPG Films, LoveMyTV, Mademoiselle Films, MakingProd, Scarlett Production and Vema Production) have impressive talented teams producing highly-successful programs such as series, mini series or one-off programs.

