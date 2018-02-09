

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap widened in December, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 195 million in December from EUR 178 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the deficit was EUR 111 million.



Both exports and import climbed by 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively in December from last year.



During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.9 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 1.6 billion in 2016.



