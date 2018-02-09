sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,93 Euro		-1,10
-2,11 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,16
51,59
10:41
51,16
51,50
10:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADCOM LIMITED
BROADCOM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADCOM LIMITED183,39-1,37 %
QUALCOMM INC50,93-2,11 %