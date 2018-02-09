

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 increased to 736.59 billion Japanese yen or 367.98 yen per basic share from 668.73 billion yen or 325.64 yen per basic share a year ago.



Operating income was 1.32 tillion yen, flat with last year.



Operating revenues grew to 8.72 trillion yen from 8.36 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company still expects attributable net income of 880 billion yen, up 10 percent year-over-year, and earnings per share of 440 yen. Operating income is still expected to increase 3.3% to 1.59 trillion yen. Operating revenue is still expected to be 11.75 trillion yen, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year.



