sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.364,00 Euro		-27,00
-1,94 %
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.351,33
1.359,33
10:35
1.354,50
1.356,50
10:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B1.364,00-1,94 %