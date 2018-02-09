The Annual Report 2017 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:



"The past year was unusual for A.P. Moller - Maersk, characterized by a cyber-attack and operational challenges in a few hubs. We succeeded in growing the revenue by 13%, improving cash flow and increasing underlying profits from a low 2016 base. However, the financial result shows that significant improvements are still needed. On the other hand, when we look at the strategic business transformation progress throughout the year has indeed been satisfactory. We have taken the first steps towards the integration of our container shipping, ports and logistics businesses and our digital transformation is taking shape. At the same time, we have found new owners for part of the energy-related business units.



After a successful acquisition of Hamburg Süd, the integration is off to a good start, with both carriers growing volumes during the first months. A smooth integration of Hamburg Süd remains a top priority for 2018."



