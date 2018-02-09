Evli Pankki Oyj: Evli and accelerando TPM to collaborate in Germany

EVLI BANK PLC PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 9, 2018 AT 9:00 AM (CET +2.00).

Evli Fund Management Company Ltd, a Nordic fund management boutique with a prime focus on institutional investors, is expanding its European distribution and is entering the German market addressing qualified, semi-institutional and institutional investors across the country. Evli funds are distributed to institutional investors among others in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, Latin America and the Nordic Countries.

Evli has teamed-up with accelerando TPM, the third party marketing unit of the accelerando associates group, for its German market entry. accelerando TPM will advise and support Evli in its German activities. accelerando TPM is widely considered to be the oldest existing third party marketer in Germany, operating since 2004.

"We're delighted to be able to expand to the large German fund market. This is a natural extension to our prior presence incontinental Europe. Evli offers unique strategies with a Nordic twist", says Petter von Bonsdorff, Head of International Business Development at Evli Bank Plc.

Philip Kalus, founder and managing director of the accelerando associates group adds; "Evli is a true hidden pearl with value adding investment solutions and state-of-the-art client services. We have worked for Evli for a number of years already, advising on the firm's international expansion".



Evli Bank Plc: Petter von Bonsdorff, Head of International Business Development, tel. +358 (0)9 47669 111, petter.bonsdorff@evli.com (mailto:petter.bonsdorff@evli.com)



Evli Fund Management Company Ltd

Evli Fund Management Company is a Nordic fund management boutique with a prime focus on institutional investors. The funds are actively managed with an ESG overlay and a long time-perspective. Senior portfolio managers have an average of 10 years at Evli and 20 years' industry experience.

Evli Fund Management Company is 100 percent owned by Evli Bank Plc. Evli has total of EUR 11.2 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2017). The Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 72.5 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.0 percent (December 31, 2017). The company has more than 200 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

