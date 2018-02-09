Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Year-End Release 2017

Q4 2017: OPERATING COMPANIES' PERFORMANCE

Zalando had profitable growth in the fourth quarter and delivered on its full-year guidance

Preliminary fourth quarter revenue growth of 21.2-23.2% and an EBIT margin of 8.1-8.9%

Millicom reported continued positive growth in Latin America driven by the transition to high-speed data services

Organic fourth quarter service revenue growth of 2% and an EBITDA margin of 36%

Tele2 ended the year with strong organic business momentum, delivering on or exceeding full-year guidance

Fourth quarter revenue growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of 23%

Com Hem had another quarter of strong volume growth in the Com Hem Segment

Fourth quarter revenue growth of 1.4% and an organic underlying EBITDA margin of 40%