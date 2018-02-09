Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Year-End Release 2017

Q4 2017: OPERATING COMPANIES' PERFORMANCE
- Zalando had profitable growth in the fourth quarter and delivered on its full-year guidance
Preliminary fourth quarter revenue growth of 21.2-23.2% and an EBIT margin of 8.1-8.9%
- Millicom reported continued positive growth in Latin America driven by the transition to high-speed data services
Organic fourth quarter service revenue growth of 2% and an EBITDA margin of 36%
- Tele2 ended the year with strong organic business momentum, delivering on or exceeding full-year guidance
Fourth quarter revenue growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of 23%
- Com Hem had another quarter of strong volume growth in the Com Hem Segment
Fourth quarter revenue growth of 1.4% and an organic underlying EBITDA margin of 40%
- MTG reported record sales, strong growth and increasing profits in the quarter
Organic fourth quarter revenue growth of 10% and an EBIT margin of 9%
- Zalando had preliminary full-year revenue growth of 23.1-23.7% and an EBIT margin of 4.7-4.9%
- Millicom had organic full-year service revenue growth of 0.2% and an EBITDA margin of 36%
- Tele2 had full-year revenue growth of 18% and an EBITDA margin of 26%
- Com Hem had full-year revenue growth of 26% and an underlying organic EBITDA margin of 41%
- MTG had full-year revenue growth of 8% and an EBIT margin of 7%
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES
- Fourth quarter total investments of SEK 116m, whereof SEK 106m in BIMA. Net investments amounted to SEK 113m in the quarter
- Full-year total investments of SEK 4.8bn, whereof SEK 3.7bn into Com Hem. Total divestments of SEK 5.3bn, whereof SEK 4.1bn from the sale of Rocket Internet
FINANCIAL POSITION
- Net Asset Value of SEK 90.6bn (SEK 329 per share) per 31 December 2017
- Up SEK 5.0bn or 6% during the fourth quarter, led by a SEK 2.1bn increase in Zalando and a SEK 1.1bn increase in Tele2
- Up SEK 18.2bn or 25% during the full year
- Net debt position of SEK 1.1bn per 31 December 2017, corresponding to a leverage of 1%
2017 DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION
- Kinnevik's Board of Directors recommends an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.25 per share for 2017, a yearly increase of 3.1%, and equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.0%
- The Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 May 2018
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
- On 10 January 2018, Tele2 and Com Hem announced that their Boards of Directors has agreed to merge the two companies to create a leading integrated operator
- On 1 February 2018, MTG announced that it has agreed to combine its Nordic businesses with TDC Group, creating a fully convergent media and communications provider
