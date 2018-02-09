

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Friday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in January, the same rate as seen in December.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.3 percent in January.



The number of registered unemployed rose 2,507 from the previous month to 149,161 at the end of January.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, also remained unchanged at 3 percent in January.



